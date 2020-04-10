Solvay S.A.: Solvay's ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meetings will take place on Tuesday May 12, 2020 in Brussels

Brussels, April 10, 2020, 8.30 a.m. CEST - Solvay will hold its next General Shareholders' Meetings on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 10.30 a.m. All documents relating to these meetings are now available on www.solvay.com.

In this period of COVID-19, SOLVAY's priority is to maintain the good health and safety of its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

Depending on the measures adopted by the authorities in this context, Solvay will most likely be obliged to adapt the modalities of participation to the Shareholders' Meetings.

In the coming days Solvay will communicate the adapted participation modalities on its website

Already now, for security/public health reasons, the company strongly encourages shareholders not to attend the Shareholders' Meetings in person and to vote by proxy granted to the company, as well as use the right to ask questions in writing.

Solvay thanks the shareholders for their understanding.

Please address any questions relating to Shareholders' Meetings to AG.SOLVAY@SOLVAY.COM.

Attachment