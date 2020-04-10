ANTALIS: Suspension of liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF

Boulogne-Billancourt, 10 April 2020

SUSPENSION OF LIQUIDITY CONTRACT ENTRUSTED TO ODDO BHF

Pursuant to article 5 of AMF decision n° 2018-01 dated 2 July 2018, the liquidity contract entered into between Antalis and Oddo BHF was suspended as at 31 March 2020 following the announcement of a potential simplified cash tender offer (the "Offer") by Kokusai Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (KPP) on all remaining shares of Antalis (see Antalis press release dated 31 March 2020).

As at 31 March 2020, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

499,942 Antalis shares

46,620.38 euros

The latest half-year report published on 8 January 2020 reported that the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as at 31 December 2019:

501,062 Antalisshares

41,693.79 euros

It will be for Antalis' Board of Directors to decide whether the 499,942 Antalis shares in such liquidity account should be tendered to the Offer.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact

Steve McCue

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com

