In a recent interview with pv magazine, K.R. Harinarayan - the founder and CEO of U-Solar Clean Energy - discussed the impact of India's Covid-19 lockdown on the company's solar EPC projects, and how the Bangalore-based PV developer is utilizing this time productively.From pv magazine India How are you experiencing the Covid-19 crisis? How has your work changed? Reacting quickly to the changing atmosphere, U-Solar offered "work from home" options to all employees in early March. Our first course of action - a post-lockdown announcement on March 25 - was to evacuate all of our site employees ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...