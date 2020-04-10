Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $6.6bn Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Forecast 2020-2030
Biosimilar Versions of Infliximab, Rituximab, Trastuzumab, Adalimumab, Bevacizumab and Abciximab
LONDON, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2015-2027. The market is estimated at $4.2bn in 2020 and $7.9bn in 2027.
Report Scope
• Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market forecasts from 2017-2027
• Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, our investigation shows forecasts to 2027 for the market segmented by compound:
• Infliximab
• Rituximab
• Abciximab
• Trastuzumab
• Adalimumab
• Bevacizumab
• This report also shows revenue to 2027 for individual biosimilar mAb products in the market:
• Remsima/Inflectra
• Infimab
• Reditux
• BI695500
• CT-P10
• BI695501
• FKB327
• FKB238
• Mabtas
• AcellBia
• Maball
• Clotinab
• Abcixirel
• BCD-022
• BCD-021
• Herzuma
• CANMAB/Hertraz
• Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:
• The US Biosimilar mAb Market
• Japanese Biosimilar mAb Market
• EU5 Biosimilar mAb Markets
• BRIC and South Korea Biosimilar mAb Markets
• Rest of the World Biosimilar mAb Market
• This report profiles 10 leading companies either with biosimilar mAbs already on the market or in the pipeline
• Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats affecting the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories
AbbVie
Aché
Actavis
AET BioTech
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alvogen
Alvotech
Amgen
Aprogen
Array Bridge
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Binex
BIO
BIOCAD
Biocerus
Biocon
Biogen Idec
Bio-Manguinhos
Bionovis
BioXpress Therapeutics
Boehringer Ingelheim
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Cell Therapeutics
Celltrion
Celon Pharma Lomianki
CinnaGen
Coherus BioSciences
Daiichi Sankyo
Dong-A
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
Egis Pharmaceuticals
Eli Lilly
Emcure
EMS
Epirus Biopharmaceuticals
Farmasa
Fresenius
Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics
Gedeon Richter
Gene Techno Science
Genentech
Genexo
Genor Biopharma
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Glycotope
Hanwha Chemical
Harvest Moon
Hospira
Hypermarcas
iBio
IBSS Biomed
ImClone LLC
Instas Pharmaceuticals
Instituto Vital Brazil
IPCA Labs
Isu Abxis
Janssen
Johnson & Johnson
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
Laboratorios Liomont
LG Life Sciences
Lonza
Mabion
mAbxience
MedImmune
Merck & Co.
Merck Serono
Millhouse LLC
Mitsubishi Tanabe
Mochida Pharmaceutical
Mustafa Nevzat Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Natco Pharma
Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.
Nippon Kayaku
Novartis
Oncobiologics
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Parexel
Pfizer
PharmaPraxis
Pharmstandard
PhRMA
PlantForm
Polfarmex
Probiomed
QuantiaMD
Quintiles
Reliance Life Sciences
Roche
Samsung Bioepis
Sandoz
Sanofi
Schnell
Seattle Genetics
Shanghai CP Guojian
Shionogi
Sorrento
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Stada
Synthon
Takeda
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
UCB
União Química
Viropro
Walvax Biotechnology
Wyeth
Zenotech
Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical
Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agence française de sécurité sanitaire des produits de santé (ANSM)
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Chinese Centre for Drug Evaluation (CDE)
Cour des Comptes (France)
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)
Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biology
Health Canada
India Brand Equity Foundation
Korean Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (South Korea)
Ministry of Health (Russia)
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)
National Institute for Health Research Horizon Scanning Centre
Norwegian Medical Agency
Russian Ministry of Health
Scientific Centre for Expertise of Medicinal Application Products (Russia)
Spanish Ministry of Health
State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)
The Cancer Centre Bahamas
Washington Legal Foundation
World Health Organization (WHO)
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
