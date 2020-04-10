Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank announces its controlling stake sold to Russian Ministry of Finance as part of National Wealth Fund placement 10-Apr-2020 / 12:26 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank announces its controlling stake sold to Russian Ministry of Finance as part of National Wealth Fund placement* _April_ *10, 2020, Moscow *_-_Sberbank notifies its shareholders and customers of the closing of the deal to acquire ordinary shares in the Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank of Russia by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation. The Ministry of Finance of Russia has acquired a controlling stake in Sberbank PJSC from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation - 50% of the authorized capital, or 52.32% of the bank's entire pool of voting shares, with one ordinary voting share of Sberbank still owned by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The purchase is part of the placement of funds of the National Wealth Fund of Russia. *Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank:* "I would like to thank the Central Bank of Russia for its extremely positive contribution to the development of Sberbank as its largest shareholder, and I welcome the National Wealth Fund of Russia represented by the Ministry of Finance of Russia as the new shareholder. In fact, via the National Wealth Fund the whole nation of Russia is becoming a Sberbank shareholder and the main beneficiary of its operations. The entire team of top executives and I will make every effort to ensure that the goals of Sberbank's strategy aimed at creating the most advanced services for customers, technological leadership, ecosystem development, and profit growth get achieved." On March 18, 2020, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed Federal Law No. 50-FZ On the Acquisition of Ordinary Shares in the Public Joint-Stock Company Sberbank of Russia by the Government of the Russian Federation from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the Invalidation of Certain Provisions of the Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation. # # # *Sberbank* Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel.: +7 495 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru *Sberbank* is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one-third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Government of the Russian Federation is the principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the bank's authorized capital, with one ordinary share held by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and the remaining 50% minus one share held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, while its international operations - subsidiary banks, branches, and chapters - include the UK, US, CIS, Central, and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The bank holds general banking license No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 57787 EQS News ID: 1020271 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=1020271&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=1020271&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

