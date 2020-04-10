Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850103 ISIN: US0028241000 Ticker-Symbol: ABL 
Tradegate
09.04.20
21:29 Uhr
79,02 Euro
+0,85
+1,09 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,88
79,21
09.04.
78,44
78,82
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
ABBOTT LABORATORIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES79,02+1,09 %
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC71,05+4,39 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,86
Hebel: 4,25
mit moderatem Hebel