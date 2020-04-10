The global chondroitin sulfate market is expected to grow by USD 201.93 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market 2020-2024.

Globally, the demand for dietary supplements has increased significantly over recent years due to several factors including increasing costs of hospitalization, rising working population and changing consumer lifestyles. Dietary supplements are very effective in lowering various health problems such as arthritis and osteoporosis. For instance, the regular intake of dietary supplements such as chondroitin sulfate improves joint functions and reduces the progression of osteoarthritis. In addition, the availability of dietary supplements in the form of tablets, edible bars, shakes, and drinks have increased their consumption. With rising consumer awareness about healthy nutrition intake, the growth of the global chondroitin sulfate market will gain momentum during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the introduction of non-animal-based chondroitin sulfate (CS) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Chondroitin Sulfate Market: Introduction of Non-Animal-Based CS

Vendors in the market are focusing on the manufacture of chondroitin sulfate naturally using plant extracts. This is ensuring vegan alternatives for people with dietary and religious restrictions. Some vendors are also focusing on reducing the protein content and over-sulfated saccharides in chondroitin sulfate products. These products will be made suitable for dietary supplements, beverages, and other conventional foods. Therefore, the advent of non-animal-based chondroitin sulfate products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of CS in nutricosmetics will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Chondroitin Sulfate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the chondroitin sulfate market by application (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and personal care) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the chondroitin sulfate market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing prevalence of cataract and osteoarthritis in the region.

