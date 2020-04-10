Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) today announced that the location and time of day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5, 2020 has changed. The meeting will now be held at Pentair's manufacturing facility at 1350 Hammond Road, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. The meeting will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time, and registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. These changes were made in light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. At the same time, the company also advised shareholders to consider carefully whether to attend the meeting in person and provided information about the company's plan for an abbreviated meeting format.

The company also provided notice of an alternative location for participation by shareholders in Ireland. As a result of the change to the time of the meeting, the company also announced corresponding changes to the deadlines for voting by proxy and changing or revoking a proxy.

Further information regarding the change to the location and time of day of the Annual General Meeting and other related changes can be found in the proxy supplement filed by Pentair with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 10, 2020.

