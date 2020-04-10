Infiniti Research's team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infinitipresents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plan to navigate the crisis.

Despite displaying qualities of a higher level of care and healthcare services, Italy is currently the new epicenter for COVID-19. Furthermore, although Italy has some of the toughest measures in the world to contain the spread of the pandemic, authorities were slow to react and fumbled with many of the vital containment procedures in the early stages of the contagion as they sought to preserve basic civil liberties as well as the economy, raising the fatality of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In their latest article, experts at Infiniti Research outline some key takeaways for the US healthcare industry from Italy's flawed response to the coronavirus outbreak and provide key insights on how healthcare companies in the US can prevent themselves from a similar fate.

According to healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research, US healthcare companies must prioritize:

Ensuring protection of healthcare staff

Rationing resources fairly

Setting patient treatment guidelines

Undertake extensive testing

