Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market opportunity identification solution for an apparel manufacturing firm

Engagement Overview:

The client, an apparel manufacturer based out of North America, encountered a huge decline in sales owing to government initiatives to close down non-essential stores and maintain social distancing. In an attempt to make up for the losses, the client invested in an online apparel store. However, it did not bring much profits for the client as customers pulled back on discretionary spending. The client, therefore, realized the need to prepare for the next half of 2020 and reassess merchandising plans to ensure business continuity. The key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To identify changing customer buying behavior owing to the coronavirus outbreak

: To identify changing customer buying behavior owing to the coronavirus outbreak Objective 2 : To evaluate the company's overall spend and identify potential reductions in cash outflow

: To evaluate the company's overall spend and identify potential reductions in cash outflow Objective 3: To enhance digital presence and build a stronger connection with e-retailers

Our Approach

As a part of the market opportunity identification solution, the experts at Infiniti Research segregated customers based on their value for the brand, examined the client's spend, and mapped the potential opportunity post-COVID-19 crisis from an R&D and competitive perspective. The experts also identified and prioritized the best-fit opportunities and helped the client to formalize technology acquisition strategy.

Business impact of the market opportunity identification solution for the US apparel industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to reassess the merchandising plan for the second half of 2020 and adjust inventory for the post-COVID-19 period.

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity identification solution, the client was also able to:

Communicate with customers concerning safety measures

Examine the company's financial spend and identify ways to achieve a reduction in cash outflow

Manage online sales during the coronavirus crisis

Devise a new operating model centered around customer engagement

Map strategic journey to financial resilience

Efficiently partner with e-retailers

