SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) informs its shareholders that given the circumstances and in the uncertainty concerning the end of confinement in France, the General Meeting initially convened for May 19, 2020 at the Vendôme Pavilion in Paris will ultimately be held without the physical presence of the shareholders at the company's headquarters in Ecully (Rhône).

In this context, postal voting will be the only way to express your vote. In advance of the meeting, being held closed doors, shareholders are kindly asked to complete their postal voting form by either voting for each resolution (for against abstention) or give proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting. We remind our shareholders that they may submit questions:

by registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt to the following address:

SEB S.A., Service Actionnaires, 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron, 69130 Écully

by email to the following address: actionnaires@groupeseb.com

Questions must be submitted no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting, i.e., May 13, 2020.

As usual, the Annual General Meeting will be webcast live (in French) and will be available for later viewing on our website www.groupeseb.com

The preliminary notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on March 25, 2020. It includes the agenda and the draft text of the resolutions as approved by decisions of the Board of Directors on February 25, 2020. The convening notice includes the agenda as well as the full text of the resolutions, finalized by the Board of Directors in its April 8, 2020 meeting, together with the methods of participation to the General Meeting.

The above documents are available in the Shareholder Area of the Group's website: (https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/annual-general-meeting). We will regularly update this page with the information required.

The information referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code is included in the 2019 Universal Registration Document, also available on Group's website at the following address: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance-news-and-publications

The notice of meeting will be published in a Legal Gazette (LE TOUT LYON) on April 25, 2020 and in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 29, 2020.

Change of date

Please note that, following a change in the communication schedule of Supor, our subsidiary listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the publication date of Q1 2020 Sales and Financial data has been modified. Initially set for April 27th, it has been postponed to April 28th, 2020.

Below you will find the updated schedule.

Next key dates April 28 | after market closes Q1 2020 sales and financial data May 19 | 3:00 pm (Paris time) Annual General Meeting Closed door July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

