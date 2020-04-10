PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-February 2020 totaled 22.6 mln t 10-Apr-2020 / 19:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-February 2020 totaled 22.6 mln t April 10, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-February 2020 grew by 674,000 tons or 3.1% year-over-year. NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume. Key drivers ? A growth of 1,073 thousand tons in oil transshipment against the backdrop of increased turnover of this raw material in ports of the Russian Federation. Liquid cargo In January-February 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 7.6% or 1,318 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 18,663 thousand tons. For the two months of 2020, transshipment of crude oil reached 11,602 thousand tons against the previous year (up by 10.2% or 1,073 thousand tons), as well as transshipment of oil products reached 6,867 thousand tons (up by 3.1% or 206 thousand tons). The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 74.7% to 81,000 tons. Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 113,000 tons, slightly above the figure for the previous-year period (+5%). Bulk cargo In January-February 2020, transshipment of bulk cargo at NCSP Group terminals increased by 17.8% or 171,000 tons compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,133 thousand tons. The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment climbed up by 70.7% or 308,000 tons, to 743,000 tons. The volume of coal turnover (241,000 tons) remained close to the volume for 2 months of 2019 (244,000 tons). Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 5,000 tons (+3.6%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5,000 tons. This drop was due to the growth of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances: ? high raw sugar market price; ? low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market. General cargo In January-February 2020, transshipment of general cargo at NCSP Group terminals was down by 25.2% or 659,000 tons year-over-year, and amounted to 1,955 thousand tons. The reduction in volumes was mainly due to the drop to 1,729 thousand tons (-28.5%) or by 688,000 tons in ferrous metals and cast iron turnover amid unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products. Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 184,000 tons, an increase of 45,000 tons (+32.7%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market. Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 26,000 tons and 17,000 tons, respectively. Container turnover NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 795,000 tons or 86,000 TEU in January-February 2020, which is 17.7% less in tons and in TEU compared to the previous year against the background of reduced volumes of freighted import containers. Other cargo In January-February 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 35,000 tons, which is 15,000 tons more against the same period in 2019. NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-February 2020/2019 (thousand tons) January-February Change 2020 2019 thousand tons % Cargo 22,581.194 21,907.063 674,131 3.08% turnover, total Liquid cargo, 18,663.227 17,344.898 1,318.329 7.60% total Crude oil 11,602.484 10,529.820 1,072.664 10.19% Oil products 6,866.618 6,661.031 205,587 3.09% UAN 112,826 107,500 5,326 4.95% Oils 81,299 46,547 34,752 74.66% Bulk cargo, 1,132.745 961,559 171,186 17.80% total Iron ore raw 743,174 435,390 307,783 70.69% materials Other ore 10,615 16,363 -5,748 -35.13% cargo Chemical 133,111 128,454 4,657 3.63% cargo Coal 241,255 243,832 -2,577 -1.06% Sugar and 4,590 137,520 -132,929 -96.66% other General 1,955.497 2,614.681 -659,184 -25.21% cargo, total Ferrous 1,729.293 2,417.448 -688,155 -28.47% metals and cast iron Timber 25,560 51,587 -26,027 -50.45% Timber 46,472 93,794 -47,322 -50.45% (thousand cubic meters) Nonferrous 184,052 138,650 45,402 32.75% metals Perishable 16,592 6,996 9,596 137.16% cargo Containers 794,624 965,965 -171,341 -17.74% Containers 794,624 965,965 -171,341 -17.74% Containers 86,463 105,102 -18,639 -17.73% (thousand TEU) Other cargo 35,101 19,960 15,140 75.85% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

