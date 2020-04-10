Wolters Kluwer's CT Corporation has launched a COVID-19 resource center to provide businesses and law firms with international, federal and state legislative updates, as well as business continuity planning and other advice for operating a business and maintaining compliance during these unprecedented times. The new resource center is publicly available via the Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation website.

The site provides access to articles, podcasts, and infographics designed to help businesses stay legally compliant. Recently added resources include an overview of states that have approved virtual shareholder meetings and an article outlining how small businesses should be prepared to apply for the payroll protection program stimulus loans. Visitors will have access to critical information on how COVID-19 is affecting Secretary of State operations by jurisdiction, including international locations.

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly impacted the ability of businesses around the globe to operate and maintain compliance," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "The COVID-19 Resource Center will help businesses of all sizes navigate the significant legal and operational challenges they are facing during this crisis."

For over 125 years, CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs.

CT Corporation is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division. Another GRC division business, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, recently announced it has launched a dedicated solution (Paycheck Protection Program supported by TSoftPlus) in response to the CARES Act. The solution is designed to help banks and credit unions support small businesses with payroll funding during the COVID-19 crisis.

