EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning reschedules the publication of its results for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

In the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, the Company has decided to postpone the date of publication of its annual results for the 2019 financial year. As part of this publication, the Company will also communicate the revenue of its first quarter 2020.

The new publication date for its results will be April 27, 2020.

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 350 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

