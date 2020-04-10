Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of banking analytics in delinquency management

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. The top four risks in banking and financial services sector

2. The role of big data in banking and financial services to ensure safe financial operations

Delinquency is currently one of the most affected parts of financial services. Among the others, the banking and financial services industry is also witnessing the coronavirus impact heavily. Large scale disruptions in income levels accompanied by a recession, guide the financial sector to adopt strategies to handle the upcoming or impending increase in delinquency rates. During 2008's recession it was noted that credit card delinquency rates reached up to 6.77%. To tackle such issues, banking and financial institutions have started to devise new and better delinquency management strategies to curb the coronavirus impact.

According to Quantzig's banking analytics experts, "Business risk arises due to the failure of a bank's long-term strategy and errors in estimation and forecasting of profit margin. A proper delinquency management strategy can ensure sustainability even in the harshest economic environment."

Three Techniques to Enhance Delinquency Management Rates

Offer customized payment methods Increase payment visibility Provide payment information accurately and rapidly

Delinquency management is a challenge in the current economic scenario, but implementing the above techniques will help your business to reduce losses. Big data in banking and financial services help businesses to identify the upcoming challenges and risks. Most of the lending organizations fail to meet their profit targets due to poor delinquency management. A proper analysis of risk in banking and financial markets can ensure sustainability and help in combating the impact of coronavirus.

