IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced additional information regarding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Due to the public health impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and in the interest of complying with various public emergency orders and recommendations limiting travel and the conduct of business activity, we will no longer hold our 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in-person in Louisville, Kentucky. Instead, IBM will hold its Annual Meeting solely in a virtual meeting format and regrets that stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. In addition, each year IBM provides a portal through which stockholders may submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting. To submit a question, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/investor/services/question-form.html.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit: www.meetingcenter.io/244134877. If you also want to vote at the meeting, please follow the instructions below and login with your unique 15-digit control number.

Voting at the Virtual Annual Meeting

For record owners: To vote during the Annual Meeting, login with your 15-digit control number (found on your proxy card, the stockholder meeting notice, or in an email you previously received from Computershare). If prompted for an additional code, enter: IBM2020. If you do not have your 15-digit control number, please contact Computershare at 888-IBM-6700 (outside the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico: 718-575-2727).

For holders in street name: If you hold your shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker and you wish to vote during the Annual Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other intermediary and then register in advance by submitting the legal proxy, along with your name and email address, to Computershare at legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., EDT, on April 23, 2020. You will receive a confirmation email from Computershare with a 15-digit control number, which may be used to login to vote during the virtual Annual Meeting. If prompted for an additional code, enter: IBM2020.

