Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 11.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JKB2 ISIN: FR0010307819 Ticker-Symbol: LRC 
Tradegate
09.04.20
09:17 Uhr
60,20 Euro
+0,58
+0,97 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,84
59,14
09.04.
58,72
59,20
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEGRAND
LEGRAND SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGRAND SA60,20+0,97 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,91
Hebel: 6,48
mit moderatem Hebel