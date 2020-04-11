Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its free resource that lists the three action items that can help ventilator manufacturers better manage the COVID-19 crisis

What's in it for you?

Learn how you can improve supply chain resilience with the help of analytics

Gain insights into why you must expand the market footprint and scale production capacity

Understand why prioritization and a forward-looking approach is crucial

Ventilator shortages are turning out to be a disaster considering the current global scenario. The global supply chains have all been disrupted and if ventilator manufacturers plan to thrive in the post-pandemic world, they must ensure their supply chain are agile and powerful enough to withstand the disruptions. Due to the high demand for ventilators, the global supply chains that deliver medical devices and other equipment are now disrupted. However, med-tech companies must now focus on flattening the curve by supercharging their ventilator manufacturing production lines. A robust analytics strategy can help businesses in identifying failure patterns to mitigate risks. However, the ongoing crisis and shifting global dynamics are compelling ventilator manufacturers to look for alternatives and reinvent their supply chains.

According to Quantzig's analytics experts, "Unpredictability in the medical equipment manufacturing and healthcare industry has resulted in acute inventory shortages."

3 Lesson From Top MedTech Companies on Tackling Ventilator Shortages

1: Collaborate with suppliers

2: Expand market footprint and scale production capacity

3: Prioritize critical shortages and identify the root causes

Based on our analysis, global supply chains will need an analytics overhaul and we predict that 2020 will bring in a host of new challenges in the form of:

Supply chain disruptions

Data complexities

Lack of skilled workforce

Dwindling margins

Stringent regulations

