SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of eHealth, Inc. - EHTH

NEW YORK, April 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether eHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 8, 2020, during pre-market hours, short-seller Muddy Waters Research ("Muddy Waters") published a report alleging, among other red flags, that "[eHealth] management is . . . running a massive stock promotion," that, "[i]n addition to using aggressive modeling assumptions, [management] misleadingly downplay[ed] the need for ongoing service and retention," that "[t]his is the crux of how [management] justif[ies] booking multiple years of revenue at one time," that "[m]anagement also manipulates its presentation of churn to be misleadingly low," and that "[eHealth] appears to be booking multi-year 'tail' revenue at the end of each cohort's estimated life, which is extremely aggressive in light of the significantly elevated churn."

Following publication of the Muddy Waters report, eHealth's stock price fell $13.70 per share, or 11.72%, to close at $103.20 per share on April 8, 2020, damaging investors.

