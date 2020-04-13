Technavio has been monitoring the chip-on-board (cob) led market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.73 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Cree, Inc., Lumileds Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, and OSRAM GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing adoption of COB LED in smart lighting has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market is segmented as below:

Application General Lighting Automotive Lighting Backlighting

Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30882

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market report covers the following areas:

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Size

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Trends

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies adoption of COB LEDs in horticulture as one of the prime reasons driving the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market growth during the next few years.

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market, including some of the vendors such as CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Cree, Inc., Lumileds Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, and OSRAM GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market vendors

