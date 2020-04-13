Discovery Metals: Finding High Grade Silver with Long Intercepts in MexicoQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|13:35
|Discovery Metals: Finding High Grade Silver with Long Intercepts in Mexico
|Discovery Metals veräußert Nicht-Kern-Explorationsgrundstück
| 9. April 2020, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) ("Discovery" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/discovery-metals-well-financed-for-development-further-exploration-at-cordero/...
|Discovery Metals Corp: Discovery Metals sells Congress property to Talisker
|Talisker Resources Ltd: Talisker to acquire Congress from Discovery Metals
|Discovery Metals Drills 1,0 m mit 2.153 g/t Silberäquivalent sowie 62,8 m mit 217 g/t Silberäquivalent im Projekt Cordero, Mexiko
| 7. April 2020, Toronto, Ontario - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) ("Discovery" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/discovery-metals-well-financed-for-development-further-exploration-at-cordero/...
|DISCOVERY METALS CORP
|0,252
|+3,28 %