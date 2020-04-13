Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW38 ISIN: CA25471U1003 Ticker-Symbol: 1CU 
Tradegate
09.04.20
12:30 Uhr
0,252 Euro
+0,008
+3,28 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVERY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVERY METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,248
0,266
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVERY METALS
DISCOVERY METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DISCOVERY METALS CORP0,252+3,28 %