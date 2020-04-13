Envela Corporation: ENVELA To Donate Proceeds from Custom Silver Bars to Help Kids Continue Learning During Pandemic

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that it will donate all net proceeds from the sale of its new, custom-minted 10 oz silver bars to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

Funds raised will support the enormous challenge that school districts across the country now face in trying to provide remote learning to all students while their school buildings remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many students lack computers or high-speed internet service at home, depriving them of access to learning opportunities. As COVID-19 compels changes to the way teaching is delivered, we are committed to supporting students and educators by helping them stay connected.

"While we all make our way through these challenging times, Envela wants to assist kids whose education has been disrupted by the pandemic," said John Loftus, Envela's Chairman and CEO. "We invite others to join our effort and together help children realize their long-term potential, benefitting kids long after we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis," added Loftus.

To nominate a school for this relief, simply contact us at info@envela.com by 5:00 p.m. on April 30, 2020. Following the receipt of school nominations, schools will be asked to apply for the award. Funds not earmarked for specific schools will be donated to United to Learn, a 501(c)(3) educational service provider based in Dallas, Texas.

This series of Envela silver bullion reflects that they were minted during the COVID-19 pandemic and bears an image of the Coronavirus. A minimum of 50,000 troy oz will be available for purchase through a partnership with eBay on its platform. Click on the following link to purchase yours while supplies last: COVID-19 relief silver bullion.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include one of the nation's premier authenticated recommerce retailers of luxury hard assets; end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and providers of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial companies.

Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC, the Company will operate its Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Under ECHG, LLC, it will operate Echo Environmental, ITAD USA and Teladvance. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

