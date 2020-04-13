Donations for Feeding America, the North Texas Foodbank and European Charities Will Provide Millions of Meals to People in Need

In response to the economic and community challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), on behalf of all its employees, is donating $250,000 in addition to personal donations from CyrusOne's leadership team, and a $50,000 personal donation from CyrusOne's President and CEO, Tesh Durvasula, to Feeding America, Member Food Bank, the North Texas Foodbank, as well as charities in Europe. The donations will help fund millions of meals for people in need.

According to the USDA, more than 37 million people, 11 million of whom are children, face hunger in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for local food banks. School closures, rising unemployment, and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity.

"In this unprecedented moment, we all need to come together across the world to help people in need. Our donation, on behalf of all CyrusOne team members, helps provide food and resources at a time of intense hardship. I am so proud of how passionately our CyrusOne family in the United States and Europe have responded to help our local communities in Texas and around the world," said Tesh Durvasula, CEO and President, at CyrusOne.

"Feeding America is thankful to CyrusOne for its commitment to helping our neighbors who may not know where they will find their next meal. Their generous donation will help people hardest hit by this pandemic," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its nearly 50 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

