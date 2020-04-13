Allied Universal Increases Workforce; Seeks to Hire 30,000 Security Professionals Nationwide Over the Next Two Months

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire more than 30,000 security professionals and administrative staff to fill positions located throughout the nation over the next two months. In spite of the uncertainty that COVID-19 has caused, there are still many industries, such as security services, that are currently hiring to fill essential roles.

Allied Universal is offering regular and temporary, full-time and part-time opportunities, and these open positions include security professionals, client and account managers, site supervisors, and other functional roles within human resources, sales, finance and IT.

"Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times," said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected."

Allied Universal employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company's online application from the comfort of their home through highly advanced video interviewing technology. The company is looking for individuals with superior customer services skills, who are dependable and trustworthy. Someone with security experience is always a plus but not mandatory.

For full time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

"Our #1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace," said Jones. "We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines."

Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving security industry. The company has countless examples of individuals that began their career as a security professional and today are in senior leadership positions.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online anytime at this link: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with more than 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.4 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

