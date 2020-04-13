Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) today reported it has completed the acquisition of Senior Lifestyle Media, LLC.

"This acquisition will give us amazing content for the rapidly growing senior market, plus an established audience for our new AxiSenior project," said company Spokesman and Chairman, Charles Cardona.

Senior Lifestyle Media publishes Active Lifestyle Magazine and Family Caregiver Magazine, as well as provides a number of products and services for the senior and caregiver markets. In addition, it is the founder and major sponsor of The Caregiver Resource Network, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit. The magazines are produced as digital content and print editions for the senior marketplace.

The senior market is one of the fastest growing demographics in the United States and controls the majority of the wealth in the country. The 55+ group is one of the most sought after markets, which controls a large portion of the over $100 Trillion in assets held by US households.

"We are pleased to be joining such a great organization. This will increase our access to millions of seniors as AxiSenior builds its audience," said Rob Rosen, President and Founder of Senior Lifestyle Media. "We strive to entertain and inform seniors with editorial content that's relevant to their active lifestyles."

JZZ Technologies intends to integrate the Senior Lifestyle Media publications, audiences, content, and brands into its AxiSenior project. By growing a larger audience, they plan to increase advertising and other associated revenues. AxiSenior will also incorporate various discount and incentive programs, as well as additional products and services aimed at the senior marketplace.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

