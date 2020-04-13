Download Quantzig's FREE Resource for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of its FREE downloadable resource that illustrates the top 3 benefits and challenges of a multi-echelon inventory optimization system

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005201/en/

What's in it for you?

Insights on three challenges in implementing a multi-echelon inventory optimization strategy

Analyze the benefits of implementing a multi-echelon inventory optimization strategy in your supply chain

Learn how multi-echelon inventory optimization can help you tackle the ongoing crisis

For manufacturers and other businesses, being able to offer the best service while having the least total inventory sounds like a dream. Doesn't it? Request a FREE proposal to learn how we can help you succeed in tackling the crisis.

The COVID-19 crisis has impacted every facet of an organization including the global supply chains. Global supply chains now face an ongoing dilemma that revolves around improving customer satisfaction while ensuring optimal levels of inventory. This implies multi-echelon inventory optimization is a double-edged sword for enhancing supply chain performance, mainly because the inconstancies in demand and supply and the increasing customer service levels can lead to stock-outs across industries.

To stay competitive, manufacturers are now focusing on multi-echelon inventory optimization to effectively manage their supply networks and build flexibility to thrive in the new environment. However, the key role of manufacturing echelons such as raw materials suppliers, distribution centers, and wholesalers revolves around ensuring the availability of stocks at the right time. This is no easy task considering the ongoing demand-supply disruptions. Making matters worse, manufacturers continue to use legacy systems and outdated algorithms to manage inventory. Visit Quantzig's COVID-19 resource library to learn how analytics can help bring about a change in such a scenario.

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted the global supply chains, in such a scenario a good multi-echelon inventory optimization solution can help manufacturers to optimize inventory across multiple locations by suggesting the right levels of inventory at every stage

Talk to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you optimize supply chain and inventory operations using a multi-echelon inventory optimization strategy.

Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization: What are the benefits?

#1 Free-up working capital

#2 Prevent inventory errors

#3 Optimize service levels

At Quantzig, we firmly believe that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis can be overcome using the right analytics solutions and technology. Despite the fact that the post-pandemic world might seem complex, those who are well-prepared to face the consequences will surely succeed and emerge successfully. While for the others a supply chain overhaul will help revamp their business strategies to drive continuous improvements in business processes.

Getting everyone on the same page by implementing a true end-to-end supply chain process is surely an uphill task. Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into how multi-echelon inventory optimization can help overcome such issues.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005201/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us