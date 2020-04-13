Orvana announces resumption of production at its Spanish operations and provides Q2 FY2020 production report

TORONTO, April 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") reports that production at its Spanish operations have restarted after a temporary suspension, in compliance with the Spanish Government's Extended Lockown Order (as defined below) to contain the advancement of the COVID-19 virus. The Company is also reporting its production results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 ("Q2 2020").

Resuming Production Activities

As announced in the Company's news release on March 30, 2020, the Company temporarily reduced its normal mining operations at OroValle to the minimum essential activities in accordance with the legislation passed by the Spain's Government on March 29th, 2020 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in Spain. (the "Extended Lockdown Order"). However, during the Extended Lockdown Order period, the Company was able to gradually re-start production activities at OroValle, after the Government passed clarifying rules allowing export industries to resume production where such production was subject to international contractual commitments. The Extended Lockdown Order expired on April 9, 2020.

The Company continues to implement comprehensive and proactive measures to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; and continues to work closely with local governments and authorities to ensure proper protocols are followed during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. CEO Juan Gavidia stated, "Our team continues to prioritize and focus on the health and safety of the workforce through the implementation of preventive protocols and strictly following the health authority's recommendations. The Company continues to assess potential COVID-19 impacts on operations and continues to adhere to directives from the central and local governments".

Q2 FY2020 Highlights:

G old output, at 12,139 ounces.

Gold-equivalent output, at 14,843 ounces.

Brownfield and greenfield exploration continues at Orovalle to extend the mine life.

El Valle

Quarterly 12,139 ounces gold production was 12% lower than previous quarter, due to lower throughput and lower ore grade on weakened oxides/skarns blending.

Gold head grade of 2.74 g/t declined, compared to 2.98 g/t reported in Q1 FY2020.

Copper production was 1.4 million pounds, compared to 0.9 million pounds in Q1 FY2020.

Mine exploration activities continue to focus on high-grade oxides areas to ensure optimum feed blending for years to come.

Carlés exploration drilling is in progress, with 1,500 meters drilled to date. Results will be provided in due course, once the program is completed.

Don Mario

The Company's Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia continues its care and maintenance phase, as previously announced on November 8, 2019, while development and engineering of the oxides stockpile is being advance. The small team of essential employees at Don Mario are following both Orvana and governmental requirements relating to the containment of COVID-19.

Production Results





Q2 2020



Q1 2020

Q2 2019

El

Valle Don

Mario Total El

Valle Don

Mario Total El

Valle Don

Mario Total



















Ore milled (tones) 148,339 - 148,339 155,662 64,875 220,537 170,435 188,606 359,041 Gold Equivalent (oz) 14,843 - 14,843 15,654 2,132 17,786 21,414 9,677 31,091 Gold

















Grade (g/t) 2.74 - 2.74 2.98 1.07 2.42 3.49 1.68 2.54 Recovery (%) 93.0 - 93.0 92.2 84.4 92.2 92.7 94.0 93.2 Production (oz) 12,139 - 12,139 13,722 2,093 15,815 17,742 9,564 27,306 Copper

















Grade (%) 0.52 - 0.52 0.36 - 0.36 0.49 - 0.49 Recovery (%) 83.1 - 83.1 71.5 - 71.5 78.1 - 78.1 Production (K lbs) 1,422 - 1,422 892 - 892 1,441 - 1,441

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

The Company continues to assess and identify opportunities to mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19 on its day-to-day operations. The Company also continues to closely monitor the very fluid COVID-19 situation, constantly updating scenarios, reviewing the latest guidance from the health authorities and engaging with local authorities. Nonetheless, given the uncertainties with respect to future developments, including without limitation: (i) duration, severity and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) the effect of the COVID-19 situation on the future availability of mining supply and services that support operations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 situation could have on the Company's future operations and financial condition; and (iv) the necessary government responses to limiting the spread of COVID-19 spread, Orvana has decided to suspend its 2020 guidance until the Company is in a better position to quantify the impact. An update to the market on any further developments as a result of the COVID-19 situation will be provided in mid-May or earlier.

