Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Natasha Guinan has been named Chief Counsel, Office of the Chief Accountant (OCA).

As Chief Counsel, Ms. Guinan will provide legal guidance to the Chief Accountant and the other OCA groups in support of the Commission's mission. Additionally, the Chief Counsel leads OCA's support of the Division of Enforcement on matters related to financial reporting and auditing.

Ms. Guinan first joined the SEC in 2008 as senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement. From 2013 to 2014 she was senior counsel in the Division of Enforcement and Investigations at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Ms. Guinan rejoined the SEC in 2014 to serve as Senior Special Counsel for Legal Policy in the Office of General Counsel. Prior to joining the SEC, she was a litigation associate in the New York office of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

"Natasha has deep knowledge and expertise of the oversight responsibilities of the Commission including with respect to the Financial Accounting Standards Board and the PCAOB given her previous experiences," said SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia. "Natasha also is widely known and trusted throughout the Commission not only for her thoughtful counsel and insights to the most challenging questions, but also for her willingness to share her time and advice with her colleagues."

"I am extremely grateful that I am able to continue the Commission's work in support of investors and that I now have the opportunity to work with the very talented and dedicated staff in the Office of the Chief Accountant. I look forward to contributing to the advancement of accounting and auditing standards that support high quality financial reporting and audit quality for the protection of investors," said Ms. Guinan.

Ms. Guinan earned her law degree from Fordham Law School where she was an Associate Editor for the Fordham Law Review. She also received a Ph.D. in philosophy from McGill University and a B.A. with honors in philosophy from the University of Alberta.