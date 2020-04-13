Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") announced today that Alex Poracchia has joined the company as its International Chief Actuary and Chief Financial Officer of the organization's Everest Global Markets division.

Prior to joining Everest, Alex spent nearly eight years at Deloitte UK as a partner within the firm's Actuarial, Reward and Analytics practice predominantly supporting international clients' Audits, M&A and finance transformation programmes. Previously, he spent ten years at Zurich Financial Services, where he performed several roles, including Chief Actuary and then CFO of the Global Corporate Division. Alex held prior roles at Swiss Re and Bavarian Re. He has more than 22 years' experience within the insurance and reinsurance market.

Alex is a graduate of the University of Louis Pasteur with a Master's in Actuarial Sciences and a degree in Economics and Mathematics. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuary (FIA) and a Fellow of the French "Institut des Actuaires."

Vincent Vandendael, CEO of Everest Global Markets, commented on the addition, "We are pleased to have Alex join Everest Global Markets as our International Chief Actuary and CFO. Alex has excelled throughout his career in senior positions, which leaves us excited to add his depth of knowledge, expertise and skills to our international actuarial and finance departments."

