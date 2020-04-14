Anzeige
WKN: A2DQUC ISIN: CA29407V1094 Ticker-Symbol: 7N2 
Tradegate
09.04.20
21:42 Uhr
0,466 Euro
+0,016
+3,56 %
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2020
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Unaware of any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the 'Company' or "Enviroleach") (CSE: ETI)(OTCQB: EVLLF)(Frankfurt: 7N2.F) (WKN: A2DQUC) At the request of IIROC, Enviroleach wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Enviroleach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

Contact Information:

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
Don Weatherbee
CFO
info@enviroleach.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.




View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/584919/EnviroLeach-Unaware-of-any-Material-Change

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE