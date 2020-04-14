EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Unaware of any Material Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the 'Company' or "Enviroleach") (CSE: ETI)(OTCQB: EVLLF)(Frankfurt: 7N2.F) (WKN: A2DQUC) At the request of IIROC, Enviroleach wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. has developed a unique, cyanide free, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the toxic methods currently used in the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals for the mining and Electronic Waste (E-Waste) sectors. The patent-pending EnviroLeach Process is safe, eco-friendly, and provides comparable leach kinetics to that of cyanide or acid based lixiviants on most ores, concentrates, tailings and E-Waste. The company is actively pursuing strategic relationships in both sectors.

