Eltel signs a three-year FTTH frame agreement in Finland worth about EUR 38 million

HELSINKI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Eltel's Communication business in Finland has signed a three-year frame agreement with Valokuitunen Oy, a recently established joint venture company between CapMan Infra and Telia, to construct fibre to the home (FTTH). The agreement is worth about EUR 38 million.

Eltel and Valokuitunen will work in close partnership where Eltel will be responsible for project management, material management and logistics, fibre network construction, installation service works and documentation.

The agreement starts on 9 April 2020 and includes an option of one additional year. The first projects will be performed in the Turku region, Uusimaa and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for power and communication networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of power and communication networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,700. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Luusua

Managing Director

Country Unit Finland

Phone: +358-40-311-3005

juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter

Director

Communications and Investor Relations

Phone: +46-72-59-54-692

elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

