Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NAK ISIN: SE0006509949 Ticker-Symbol: E5E 
Frankfurt
14.04.20
08:05 Uhr
1,494 Euro
+0,008
+0,54 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,496
1,550
08:36
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 08:27
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eltel Signs a Three-year FTTH Frame Agreement in Finland Worth About EUR 38 Million

HELSINKI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Eltel's Communication business in Finland has signed a three-year frame agreement with Valokuitunen Oy, a recently established joint venture company between CapMan Infra and Telia, to construct fibre to the home (FTTH). The agreement is worth about EUR 38 million.

Eltel and Valokuitunen will work in close partnership where Eltel will be responsible for project management, material management and logistics, fibre network construction, installation service works and documentation.

The agreement starts on 9 April 2020 and includes an option of one additional year. The first projects will be performed in the Turku region, Uusimaa and the Helsinki metropolitan area.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Nordic field service provider for power and communication networks. We deliver a comprehensive range of solutions - from maintenance and upgrade services to project delivery. This includes design, planning, building, installing and securing the operation of power and communication networks for a more sustainable and connected world today and for future generations. In 2019, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.1 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 6,700. Eltel AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Juha Luusua
Managing Director
Country Unit Finland
Phone: +358-40-311-3005
juha.luusua@eltelnetworks.com

Elin Otter
Director
Communications and Investor Relations
Phone: +46-72-59-54-692
elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eltel/r/eltel-signs-a-three-year-ftth-frame-agreement-in-finland-worth-about-eur-38-million,c3086734

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11435/3086734/1228836.pdf

Eltel signs a three-year FTTH frame agreement in Finland worth about EUR 38 million

https://news.cision.com/eltel/i/eltel-technicians,c2771510

Eltel technicians

ELTEL-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire