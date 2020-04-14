Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX), today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 revenue on April 21, 2020 (after market close) and will hold a conference call the same day at 6 p.m. CET. Access to the call will be by dial-in on one of the following numbers: +33 1 72 72 74 03 (France) ou +44 20 7194 3759 (UK), PIN: 87802357#. The presentation is available online prior to the conference call at www.verimatrix-finance.com. An audio webcast of the presentation and the Q&A session will be available after the end of the call.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005046/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager CFO

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Contact Media

Kelly Foster

+1 619 224 1261

kfoster@verimatrix.com