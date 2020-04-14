EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 14, 2020 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 400 A-shares converted into R shares will be traded together with the old R shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of April 15, 2020. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,255,584 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,364,403 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260