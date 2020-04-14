American Manganese Inc. Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Voltabox of Texas Inc.

Proposed Business Relationship offers a Patented Recycling Solution for End-of-Life Lithium-Ion Batteries

Post-Consumer Recycling Opportunity Complements AMY's Pre-Consumer Scrap Recycling Facility

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCPINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Voltabox of Texas Inc. ("Voltabox") a subsidiary of Voltabox AG, outlining a proposed business relationship between American Manganese and Voltabox to provide end-of-life lithium-ion batteries for commercial-scale recycling of cathode materials using AMY's RecycLiCoTM patented process.

Voltabox is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications using custom configurations of lithium-ion battery technology. With the recycled lithium batteries market projected to hit $6 billion by 2030, we believe American Manganese is well-positioned to provide significant environmental and economic solutions to a variety of end-users. The RecycLiCoTM process provides a closed-loop recycling solution, with high recovery and purity potential of valuable battery materials such as lithium, nickel, manganese, cobalt, and aluminum. AMY's RecycLiCo process is an alternative to the current method of disposing end-of-life lithium-ion batteries via high-heat smelters that reduce the whole battery system to a black slag with little potential for complete material recovery.

"Voltabox is focused on managing the total lifecycle of our lithium-ion programs from initial manufacturing through second-use applications and eventually to end of life. A key part of this approach is the responsible disposal of spent battery cells, modules, and systems. We look forward to working with American Manganese to ensure the proper recycling of our lithium-ion components that have reached the end of their service life," said Sam Olson, CEO of Voltabox of Texas.

"American Manganese is proud to be recognized as an advanced battery recycling solution by a pioneer in sustainable mobility and we can appreciate their concern to find the best recycling solution for their end-of-life battery system," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Currently, legislation in North America does not demand a transparent and sustainable battery metal supply chain, so the duty to establish a recycling framework is on environmentally responsible companies like American Manganese and Voltabox."

In addition, American Manganese maintains focus on the development of its first 3 tonnes per day commercial demonstration recycling facility for cathode scrap material originating from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste. The Company recognizes the immediate value of recycling cathode scrap (pre-consumer) but remains aware of future recycling opportunities for end-of-life batteries (post-consumer).

About Voltabox

Voltabox is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications. With its safe and economical lithium-ion battery systems, the company is a pioneer in sustainable mobility.

Voltabox's battery technology satisfies the most diverse uses while fulfilling the highest demands for quality and safety. Therefore, Voltabox has developed module kit solutions that can be configured into high-performance battery systems for customized applications.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

