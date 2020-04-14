RE5Q, the AI-powered Real Estate Data provider, has announced that Duncan Owen has joined its board as Non-Executive Director. He will work closely with the RE5Q leadership and board to help drive business growth as RE5Q looks to position itself as a disruptor in real estate data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005011/en/

Duncan Owen, new Non-Executive Director at RE5Q (Photo: Business Wire)

Duncan has over 30 years of experience in the real estate sector and brings extensive experience in developing growth and investment approaches across the industry. He currently serves as Global Head of Real Estate at Schroders where he has responsibility for providing leadership and developing the growth strategy of the business, as well as its investment direction. As part of this role, he chairs the Schroders Real Estate Investment Committee and SREIM board, as well as being a member of the Real Estate Global Indirect Investment Committee. He is also the Investment manager for Schroder UK REIT.

"We are delighted to welcome Duncan to the RE5Q Board of Directors," comments Christophe Reech, Group Chairman and CEO, Reech Corporations Group. "As we accelerate our growth and continue to deliver cutting-edge technology and data for the real estate sector, it is invaluable to have the expertise that a veteran like Duncan brings. We have a strong board with an unrivalled depth of experience with which to move forward on the next exciting stage of development for RE5Q."

Duncan Owen added, "RE5Q is quickly becoming a pioneer in applying new kinds of data and analysis to the real estate sector. It's hugely exciting to be part of the business that is having such a significant change on the way that properties are analysed and valued, and to also see the wider impact that this will have on the sector as a whole."

Before joining Schroders, Duncan served as CEO of Invista Plc from 2006 to 2012, where he established the strategy and focused on growth and development of the business. He was previously a Board Director at Insight Investment from 2003 to 2006 and concurrently Head of Alternative Investments. He joined Insight Investment in 2003 following its acquisition of Gatehouse Investment Management, a real estate investment management boutique, which he co-founded.

He was previously a Partner at Jones Lang LaSalle from 1990 to 2000, where he focused on Pan-European real estate investment management.

Duncan is also a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and British Property Federation's Policy Committee, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Church Commissioners Board and a member of its Asset Committee.

Duncan's appointment follows that of Michael Strong who joined as Non-Executive Chairman in December 2019.

About RE5Q

RE5Q is a premier aggregator of data in real estate. A pioneer that applies the latest in data mining, analysis and research, using processing technologies such as blockchain, AI and machine learning to the real estate sector, the business is orchestrating significant change in the valuation and analysis of this sector.

The technological solutions developed by RE5Q are designed to serve both institutional real estate investors and every day, retail users. Its integrated service platform aims to disrupt and transform the global real estate market through new and exciting technologies.

RE5Q operates in partnership with Oxford's Mathematical Institute and the Department of Land Economy at Cambridge, it is revolutionising planning, development, investment and regulation across the industry.

https://re5q.com/

About Reech Corporations Group

Reech Corporations Group is an investment company driving long-term value in real estate, technology and finance. It builds game-changing companies that engineer radical new solutions across these sectors, creating disruptive shifts in markets and industries. Its portfolio companies are all wholly focused on the intersection of real estate, technology and finance.

Headquartered in London, Reech Corporations Group employs 45 people. It has brought together the best talent to help industries realise their true potential and keeps it at the forefront of the next revolution.

https://www.reechcorp.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005011/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Charlie Morrow Thomas Lodge

Charlie.morrow@cognitomedia.com

+44 (0)79 6855 1027