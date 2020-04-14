Great Minds from Medtech Gather at Medtec China; Discover Opportunities in the Rapidly Evolving Medical Device Market

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec China 2020 will be held from September 14-16 at SWEECC Halls 2&4 this year, "MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2020" is also going to return, continuing to focus on "regulations, quality and technology," joining hands with medical device industry authorities and experts, to bring a unique industry education opportunity. More than 900 professional delegates and 60 speakers are getting together to discuss and seize the opportunities in the rapidly evolving medical device market in China. Click to view the Post Conference Report 2019

All the great minds from the Medtech field get together at Medtec China

The "MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit" brings local and international experts from the Medtech field and technical principals of medical devices leading companies. Keynote speakers from NIFDC, Tianjin Medical Devices Supervision and Testing Center CFDA, CCCMHPIE, SHFDA's Division of Medical Device Registration, JSDA, GDMDT, FDA China, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.,Ltd have been invited to attend. Click to view the Conference Schedule 2020

Regulatory & Quality Changes and Technology Development focus

This year's "Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance" will interpret the latest updates of regulatory hotspots. Especially after going through the COVID-19 pandemic, insight from experts about "what is the future of the medical device industry" is very crucial. Topics such as "Listing Permit Holder System in China updates", " Medical Device e-registration workflow", "Latest process of special inspection of Innovative Medical Devices", and "Standard of molecular diagnosis reagent industry" will be discussed. Click to view the Conference Schedule

Quality Track A will still focus on "Management of Medical Product Life Cycle" and analyze the risk and quality management of medical device products over the entire life cycle from the perspective of manufacturers. Quality Track B will discuss "FDA's Shift from 21 CFR 820 Toward ISO 13485: 2016 and FDA factory inspection" and analyze the changes that will result from the FDA's change in quality regulatory system and its impact on factory inspections. Click to view the Conference Schedule

The technology track will launch eight conferences, continuing to focus on cutting-edge technologies. Traditional conferences such as "Session of Pack&Ster Hub", " Conference of Medical Device Design" and "Plastic Molding Technology in Medical Device Manufacturing" will return. "Technology Development of New Type Medical Dressings" and "Seminar of advanced Technology of Medical Bonding and Welding" will discuss the technologies in this field in depth, bringing more new ideas to the audience. In addition, there are three new technology forums this year, namely "High polymer material application in Medical Device", "3D materials and technology application in Medical Device", and "Core components and technologies Seminar of orthopaedic and dental products", to grasp the latest technological trends.

