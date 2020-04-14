The leading personal computer brand, GIGABYTE, recently received the 2020 Red Dot Design Award for two creator laptops from the AERO line AERO 15 OLED AERO 17 as well as two professional gaming laptops AORUS 15G and AORUS 17X. The recognition further establishes GIGABYTE's role as a market leader in the laptop industry.

There were over 6,500 entries from 60 countries contending in this year's Red Dot Design Awards. GIGABYTE is committed to producing the AERO Creator Laptop and AORUS Gaming Laptop lines in Taiwan. With their ultra-slim bezel, Xrite Pantone color calibration, Microsoft Azure AI, and other industry leading technologies, GIGABYTE's laptops have already been recognised with the European Hardware Awards for Best Notebook as well as receiving Taiwan Excellence Awards. The notebooks are now honored with the 2020 Red Dot Design Award.

AORUS: Redefining Gaming Laptops

AORUS laptops are fast and powerful, with screens that offer a high refresh rate coupled with exceptional mechanical keyboards. In 2020, AORUS takes it further by collaborating with G2 Esports, a professional global esports team, to develop a purpose-built gaming laptop that caters to professional gamer's needs. The comprehensive and integrative design concept was crucial for GIGABYTE in winning the award.

The product design is infused with a sense of extreme performance, with the flagship AORUS 17X being inspired by super cars and a fighter jet. The chassis is created using CNC (Computer Numerical Control) technology, carving the all-aluminum chassis into a robust frame with defined angles. RGB LED lights are scattered from end to end showcasing the flagship laptop's overwhelming speed and power.

The second winning laptop, the brand new AORUS 15G, is a professional gaming laptop for on-the-road gamers: though also equipped with a mechanical keyboard, the AORUS 15G is lighter and has a longer lasting battery. The design of AORUS 15G was also inspired by sports cars with the side of the chassis embellished with faux race car features to create a feel of extreme sports while adding a touch of minimalist modernism.

AERO: An Equilibrium of Performance and Mobility

The aesthetic of the creator laptops in the AERO line are inspired by science fiction films. The full aluminum chassis is finished with NIL (Nano-Imprint Lithography), presenting superior quality that is simple but by no means underwhelming. Steven Chen, VP of GIGABYTE's Mobile Business Center, stated that the beauty of AERO laptops lies in "more possibilities" and therefore they must have lighter bodies, long-lasting batteries, and great performance without any compromise due to overheating.

The AERO line is well-balanced in many aspects, visual artist Rus Khasonov was inspired by AERO to create videos with the AERO 15 OLED, "With AERO, I can render with After Effects and edit with Photoshop at the same time. I'm deeply impressed that such a light body can offer such performance."

The full line of creator laptops from AERO, including the 15" AERO 15 OLED and 17" AERO 17 HDR with 4K monitors as well as the AERO 15 and AERO 17 with FHD monitors, are available starting on 16th April. The graphics card powerhouse, NVIDIA, is upping the prize for creators and has promised free access to Adobe Creative Cloud for three months to anyone buying the RTX Studio equipped models. For details, please refer to the official website: https://www.gigabyte.com/Laptop

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to inventing smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and "Upgrade Your Life". Please visit https://www.gigabyte.com/ for more information.

