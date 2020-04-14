Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has introduced two new policies tailored expressly for UK financial institutions: Professional First Financial Institutions Civil Liability Insurance, and Executive First Financial Institutions D&O Liability Insurance.

Both policies clearly articulate broad coverage for liability exposures faced by large financial institutions. In an era where managing reputational risk is critical, both policies also include coverage to support crisis management and offer expansive coverage for investigations.

"Executives and professionals across Europe face significant liability exposures, and a volatile market for coverage. BHSI is pleased to provide UK financial institutions with the certainty of broad, clearly-written coverage, backed by the financial strength, stability and claims service of BHSI," said Thomas Dilley, Head of Financial Institutions, BHSI, UK Ireland.

Professional First Financial Institutions Civil Liability Insurance includes state-of-the-market features such as continuity coverage and express coverage for claims arising from breaches of privacy. Executive First D&O Liability Insurance includes key features designed to ensure the most reliable coverage for individuals, from automatic reinstatement of Side A limits, to an unlimited discovery period for retired executives.

Last year, BHSI introduced Professional First Asset Management Liability Insurance in the UK and Ireland.

To learn more, contact Tom Dilley at thomas.dilley@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

