Trade Surveillance Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 19.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trade surveillance market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing need for monitoring trade activities in financial institutions, consulting firms, and government regulatory offices is considered to be the primary factor for the market growth. The market growth is ascribed to rising pressure on financial markets to adhere to the regulations and compliances.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to rising adoption among various end users including government regulators, market operators, and IT services providers

The solutions segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019 owing to the associated benefits such as optimization of surveillance data, enhancement of compliance management, and streamlining of case management

The on-premises deployment segment accounted for the largest share due to various benefits such as easy integration with the existing IT infrastructure of the enterprise and high level of data security

Europe is anticipated to register a significant growth and dominate the market in the forecast period owing to extensive adoption of cloud-based trade surveillance systems by various enterprises and trading regulations imposed by the government

Key players in the trade surveillance market include NICE Systems; Crisil Limited; Aquis Technologies; Scila; OneMarketData, LLC; IPC System, Inc.; B-Next; ACA Compliance Group; Red Deer (Jersey) Ltd.; Nasdaq, Inc.; and SIA S.P.A.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Trade Surveillance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, LATAM), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/trade-surveillance-market

At the government level, regulatory agencies such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provide trade surveillance system to help maintain securities laws and protect investors against fraud. Furthermore, the benefits such as improved workflow management and internal control are also anticipated to increase the demand for trade surveillance in these regulatory agencies over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market is also driven by increasing number of insurance businesses and rising demand for advanced banking solutions, especially in Asia Pacific, which currently accounts for the second-fastest growth. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has a substantial impact on the market misconduct and cross-border trading, which in turn is boosting the trade surveillance market growth in this region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global trade surveillance market based on component, deployment, and region:

Trade Surveillance Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Solutions



Risk and Compliance



Reporting and Monitoring



Surveillance & Analytics



Case Management



Others



Services



Managed



Professional

Trade Surveillance Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

Trade Surveillance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

B2C E-Commerce Market - The B2C e-commerce market size was valued at USD 2,724.74 billion in 2016, owing to the increasing global per capita income, rising disposable income, growing internet penetration and increasing use of smartphones.

The B2C e-commerce market size was valued at in 2016, owing to the increasing global per capita income, rising disposable income, growing internet penetration and increasing use of smartphones. 5G Chipset Market - The global 5G chipset market is estimated to reach USD 1,129.7 million in 2019 and exhibit a CAGR of 69.7% from 2020 to 2025.

The global 5G chipset market is estimated to reach in 2019 and exhibit a CAGR of 69.7% from 2020 to 2025. 5G Services Market - The global 5G services market size is estimated to reach USD 45.7 billion by 2020 and register a CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg