Altona Energy Plc - Postponement of AGM

14 April 2020

Postponement of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that its Annual General Meeting in respect of the Annual Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019, due to be held on 15 April 2020, will be postponed indefinitely until such time as the UK-wide travel ban, caused by the Covid-19 virus has been lifted.

Company Information

Altona is an exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of coal assets in South Australia though the process of in-situ gasification.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to NEX on 1 February 2019. A copy of its admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the NEX Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.