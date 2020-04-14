itelligence AG Expands Strategic Partnership With SAP, Implementing SAP Concur Solutions

BIELEFED, Germany, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itelligence AG is expanding its SAP partnership with respect to SAP Concur solutions for travel management. As one of the largest SAP Concur partners, the globally successful consulting company now implements SAP Concur solutions in Asia and Europe, offering consistent service quality in these strategic regions.

"In light of the growing commercial demand for solutions in the area of software as a service, the portfolio from SAP Concur is of great strategic importance for itelligence," said itelligence AG CEO, Norbert Rotter. "We follow SAP's Intelligent Enterprise approach. With this background, itelligence figures once again among the top providers and pioneers in the consulting sector."

Until now, itelligence's SAP partnership in the area of SAP Concur solutions was limited to Europe. However, as of January 2020, it now covers wide parts of Asia as well, including India, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Uwe Bohnhorst, COO, itelligence AG commented, "We are proud to be able to support our national and international customers in transforming and optimizing their business travel management processes in all important core countries."

SAP Concur solutions increase efficiency

The implementation of solutions from SAP Concur requires specialist know-how, which SAP experts at itelligence can provide to customers globally, and with consistent quality through the corporate network. Global players and SMEs with global operations alike can benefit from itelligence when integrating their solutions across the SAP Concur platform.

The cloud portfolio can add the greatest value when used in conjunction with SAP S/4HANA, procurement solutions from SAP Ariba and SAP SuccessFactors cloud solutions for HR management. In combination, the SAP applications enable cost management across different business areas - from purchasing and human resources to all the steps involved in requesting, approving, booking, and accounting for business trips with SAP Concur. It is precisely this combination that the globally operating SAP consulting company, itelligence AG, now offers.

About itelligence

itelligence AG transforms IT landscapes and business processes through the combination of innovative SAP software and technology with services and products developed in-house. As an SAP platinum partner, itelligence supports SMEs and large enterprises along every phase of their digital transformation. itelligence's range of services includes IT strategy and transformation consulting, software deployment and implementation, as well as application management and managed cloud services. The excellence of these services is built on the foundation of itelligence's local presence, global capacity, and comprehensive industry expertise. itelligence partners with customers to create new and innovative business opportunities through the use of IT - for each facet of the customer's business. Thousands of satisfied customers have placed their trust in itelligence, many of them since the company was founded 30 years ago.

itelligence's contribution to innovation and long-term business success has been confirmed by numerous SAP awards and leading market analysts. itelligence is part of the global NTT DATA group and employs about 10,000 people across 28 countries. In 2019, itelligence generated about 1 billion euros in total revenues.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Media contact:

Silvia Dicke

Head of Corporate Public Relations itelligence AG

itelligence AG

Tel.: +49-(0)-521 / 9-14-48-107

E-Mail: silvia.dicke@itelligence.de

flattenthecurve