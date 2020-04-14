Business Reporter: Blancco Technology Group Initiative to Overcome Challenges Posed by the Second-hand Mobile Phone Market

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The second-hand mobile phone market is still relatively new, explains Alan Bentley, President, Global Sales at mobile and data erasure software provider Blancco Technology Group. "There are over 250 million smartphones going into that second-hand device market annually," he tells Business Reporter in a recent interview. Due to the explosive growth of the industry, Bentley says, consumers are increasingly worried about whose hands their data ends up in. This is a major risk associated with the second-hand mobile phone market.

There are many risks involved in recycling mobile phones, but with effective data erasure solutions, the challenges can be overcome, says Blancco. Bentley outlines two solutions: a technical one, and by understanding the chain of custody.

The technical solution

Consumers might be curious about what a factory reset actually does, Bentley says. "There are different ways that you can technically deal with data erasure," he explains - such as cryptographic erasure or an overwrite of the data on the phone.

Understanding the chain of custody

The consumer will want to know who is responsible for the data erasure, says Bentley, and whether that party can prove it has actually happened. When you look at factory rest it is difficult to provide a certificate and audit trail. The most important thing when talking about trust is that an organisation can prove they have taken the necessary steps of validating and certifying the data erasure process.

The challenges are endless, as the second-hand mobile market is riddled with complexity. But data can be completely removed before a phone is resold, by using an effective mobile processor with an automated data erasure process according to Blancco Technology Group . This way, security and compliance can be ensured and consumer worries over their data can be eased.

To learn more about overcoming the challenges posed by the second-hand mobile phone market, read the full article or watch the full video here:https://www.business-reporter.co.uk/2020/03/30/how-used-smartphone-sales-are-impacting-the-mobile-ecosystem/gsc.tab=0

Notes for editors

This press release has been provided by Business Reporter (www.business-reporter.co.uk).

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is distributed with The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and City AM, with each publication reaching an average of 1.5 million people.

Content is also published through the Business Reporter and teiss websites, which include video debates, online articles and digital magazines, delivering news and analysis on the issues affecting businesses to a global audience.

Business Reporter also hosts conferences, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits, events which bring together some of the most influential decision makers and innovators in modern business. These exclusive events for business leaders give Business Reporter direct contact with readers and help to inform the content and direction of its editorial projects.

Business Reporter is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and was the first UK member of the UN SDG Media Compact. We have launched a website dedicated to showcasing the work of companies towards these goals at 17globalgoals.com.

Business Reporter is committed to providing meaningful analysis to everyone in business. Whether you're running a small business, the head of a local company or an executive in a multinational corporation, there's something for you at Business Reporter.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Blancco

Established in 1997, Blancco is a global provider of mobile device diagnostics and secure data erasure solutions. Its mobile solutions provide real-time valuation for mobile devices to organisations.

As of February 2020 it employed 317 people worldwide. Blancco performs over 70,000 data erasures daily.

https://www.blancco.com/