Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Iceland have decided to change the Dynamic Volatility Guards for all shares and ETFs admitted for trading on the Main Market and First North Growth Market back to standard thresholds as of Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. See the appendix for liquidity bands for each instrument. Thresholds for cancellation of trades will be based on the Dynamic Volatility Guard active for the relevant instruments. Contact: Trading Surveillance Stockholm: +46 8 405 62 90 Helsinki: +358 9 61667 260 Copenhagen: +45 3377 0459 Iceland: +354 525 2800