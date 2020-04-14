Mesirow Financial Onboards Senior Hire in Global Investment Management Distribution

-- Firm hires Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan as SVP, Business Development

-- Role is based in London office; Deepens presence across the UK, Europe and Nordic countries

CHICAGO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow Financial ("Mesirow" or the "firm") today announced that Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this role, Ms. Wentrup-Estupinan will focus on growing the alternatives and traditional asset classes for Mesirow Global Investment Management Distribution across the UK, Europe, and Nordic countries. She is based in the firm's London office, alongside David DiMatteo, Managing Director, who joined Mesirow Investment Banking in October 2019.

"Europe is a growing and important market for Mesirow Financial," said Dominick Mondi, President and CEO. "We will continue to be opportunistic when it comes to adding seasoned talent like Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan who can help us advance our strategic goals within business lines and across geographic regions."

"Katherine is an experienced alternative sales professional with a demonstrated track record of success in the financial services industry," said Steve Swierczewski, CFA, Senior Managing Director, Global Investment Management Distribution. "Our team is excited to add someone of Katherine's caliber to our London office as we look to deepen the inroads of our Investment Management offering in the European market."

Prior to joining Mesirow, Ms. Wentrup-Estupinan was Head of Business Development, UK and the Americas for BlueOrchard Finance, a Swiss-based impact investment firm. Before that she was Sales Director - Alternative Sales Europe for BlueBay Asset Management in London. Prior to that, she was Business Development and Investor Relations Director for Strategic Investments Group in London and, before that, worked in senior level positions for Alpha4x Asset Management and HSBC Asset Management in London and New York.

About Mesirow Financial

Mesirow Financial is an independent, employee-owned firm founded in 1937. With expertise in Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking and Advisory Services, we design differentiated financial strategies that seek to help our institutional, corporate and individual clients prosper over time. As of December 31, 2019, Mesirow Financial had $169 billion in total assets under supervision. To learn more, visit mesirowfinancial.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow Financial was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by the Chicago Tribune and one of the Top Places to Work by Crain's Chicago Business.

Media

Michael Herley

mediainquiries@mesirowfinancial.com

203-308-1409

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154596/Mesirow_Financial_Estupinan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1154598/Mesirow_Financial_Logo.jpg