Redwood Green Corp. Announces Three Additions to Executive Team

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / ?Redwood Green Corp. (OTC PINK:RDGC) announced today three additions to its executive leadership team. Effective immediately, the following will join Michael Saxon, Chief Executive Officer, and Blair Mullin, Chief Financial Officer, on Redwood Green's leadership team:

Susan Kearney, Interim Chief Growth Officer

Patricia Kovacevic, General Counsel and Head of External Affairs

John Haugh, Interim President of Good Meds

In addition to serving as Redwood Green's Interim Chief Growth Officer, Susan Kearney is a Partner with Newport, LLC. "Susan's experience accelerating growth with emerging companies is significant," said Michael Saxon, CEO of Redwood Green. "We are very lucky to have her on board as our Interim Chief Growth Officer," he continued. Newport, LLC also serves as M&A advisors for Redwood Green.

Patricia Kovacevic joins Redwood Green as General Counsel and Head of External Affairs after serving in leading senior legal and regulatory positions with FDA-regulated multinationals, including Philip Morris International and Lorillard, as well as partner roles with large law firms. "Patricia's experience checked the box in every area we were looking for and more," said Saxon. "I cannot think of a better person for this role and am grateful she is part of the Redwood Green team."

John Haugh joins as Interim President of Good Meds, a subsidiary of Redwood Green. He brings experience in licensing, retail, travel, entertainment and packaged goods industries to Good Meds.

"Iconix, Aeropostale and Luxottica - these are just a few of the brands John has helped elevate," said Saxon. "I look forward to the day Good Meds has similar name recognition."

In addition to the executive leadership team, Leslie Griles joins overseeing Public Relations and Communications.

Redwood Green Corp will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, April 21, at 4 p.m. ET. To join the webinar, please register here.

For additional information about Redwood Green Corp., including bios of its leadership team, visit redwoodgreencorp.com.

About Redwood Green Corp.

Redwood Green delivers high-quality, safe, sustainable, innovative and accessible marijuana- and hemp-derived products that support individual well-being. Safety and high quality are critical commitments from Redwood Green, both for our own brands as well as the partners with whom we do business. The drive behind what we do is rooted in improving well-being and quality of life for a wide range of audiences, ensuring we grow and improve upon what is currently available for consumers in the cannabinoids market. The company is publicly traded, listed on OTC Markets under the trading symbol RDGC.

This press release is not an offer of securities, or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risk factors identified in the Company's SEC filings, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment affecting the sale and use of cannabis or hemp products, demand for the Company's products, internal funding and the financial condition of the Company, product rollout, competition, our dependence upon our commercial partners, and other commercial matters involving the Company, its products and the markets in which the Company operates as well as general economic conditions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States?

?Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Marijuana, as defined in the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, remains a Schedule I drug under the respective act, making it illegal under federal law in the U.S. to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the U.S. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the U.S. may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the U.S. has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve Redwood Green Corp. of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against Redwood Green Corp. Enforcement of federal laws in the U.S. remains a significant risk to the business of Redwood Green Corp., and any proceedings brought against Redwood Green Corp. thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

