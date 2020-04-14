Future Market Insights: Experiential Demand for SQL Server Transformation to Witness a Robust Hike in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic; WFH Culture Drives Adoption, Says FMI

Organizations worldwide will be looking to upgrade manufacturing and operations processes to reduce the dependency on human labor, to ensure healthy recovery from the adverse impact of CVOID-19

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / The SQL server transformation market will create an incremental dollar opportunity to the tune of US$ 30 Bn by 2029. Rampant digitization of business processes to leverage benefits of industrial automation will continue to bolster growth for SQL server transformation market. Penetration of internet connectivity in developing countries presents gainful revenue prospects. The voluminous data generated by digital products and services warrant effective and efficient data management solutions and services. Hence, SQL server transformation to record, store, and recall data according to specific business needs will continue to increase.

"Capacity expansion by mergers, acquisition, and strategic partnerships with local players in Asia Pacific is a prominent competitive strategy." says the FMI analyst.

SQL Server Transformation Market - Key Takeaways

IT applications of SQL server transformation emerge as the most financially rewarding industry vertical. The segment records the highest growth rate.

Enterprise data warehousing is the most lucrative end-use segment with a majority market value share.

Asia Pacific ex. Japan (APEJ) leads global sales among all regional markets.

Europe presents the most remunerative growth prospects with the highest growth rate through 2029.

SQL Server Transformation Market - Key Growth Drivers

Tech-driven advancements such as NewSQL, a more efficient version of conventional SQL drive adoption of SQL server transformation services.

Digitization of traditionally offline processes such as banking in developing countries strengthens growth during the forecast period.

Penetration of eCommerce further creates demand for customer data management, logistics and operations data management. This in turn generates demand for SQL server transformation of eCommerce databases.

Government investment in developing IT infrastructure for public sector services will significantly contribute to profitable revenues during the projection period.

SQL Server Transformation Market - Key Constraint to Growth

Limited awareness about server transformation and its benefits in developing countries present hurdles for smooth adoption of SQL server transformation services.

How Will COVID-19 Impact the Market?

As economies across the world apply stringent regulations on import and export of products. The SQL server transformation market will witness a ripple effect of the global economic slowdown. Projects and initiatives in the planning stage have been put on-hold until the situation is clear to businesses across industry verticals. However, once the coronavirus outbreak is in control, it is expected that the demand for SQL server transformation will increase considerably.

SMEs have realized the benefits of effective and efficient data management services. The shift to work from home (WFH) culture will create experiential demand for SQL server transformation of existing databases. As companies have to share sensitive documents to work efficiently, the adoption of SQL server transformation will increase considerably after the COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the SQl server transformation market is driven by technology innovations that increase data transmission speed and enhance security. Developing SQL server transformation solutions for cloud-based use cases is a key differentiating strategy adopted by organizations. Key players in the SQL server transformation market are Oracle, Microsoft, SAP SE, IBM, Alphabet, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Teradata, NuoDB, Inc., MemSQL, Inc., and Actian Corporation.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 324 pages offers comprehensive insights on the SQL server transformation market. The market is analyzed on the basis of enterprize size (large enterprises, and small enterprises), function (data integration scripts, analytical queries, information revival, and others), use case (business operations, and enterprise data warehousing), vertical (IT & services, healthcare, financial services, education, retail, and construction), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

