Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETG1 ISIN: NO0010272065 Ticker-Symbol: X5A 
Frankfurt
14.04.20
09:03 Uhr
2,155 Euro
+0,189
+9,61 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,110
2,165
14:41
PR Newswire
14.04.2020 | 13:45
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Shipping Company ASA: Primary Insider Disclosure

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter D. Knudsen, board member of American Shipping Company ASA ("AMSC" or the "Company"), and members of his close family have today acquired 1,000 shares in AMSC through the company Vilja AS. The price per share was NOK 26.00, which implies a total consideration of NOK 26,000.

Following the transaction, Vilja AS holds a total of 3,000 shares in AMSC, constituting approximately 0.005% of the Company's shares and votes.

The information contained herein is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media contacts:
Pål Magnussen
Chief Executive Officer
+47-24-13-00-04

Morten Bakke
Chief Financial Officer
+47-24-13-00-87

Leigh Jaros
Financial Controller
+1-484-880-3741

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/american-shipping-company-asa/r/american-shipping-company-asa---primary-insider-disclosure,c3086962

AMERICAN SHIPPING COMPANY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire