American Shipping Company ASA: Primary Insider Disclosure

STOCKHOLM, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter D. Knudsen, board member of American Shipping Company ASA ("AMSC" or the "Company"), and members of his close family have today acquired 1,000 shares in AMSC through the company Vilja AS. The price per share was NOK 26.00, which implies a total consideration of NOK 26,000.

Following the transaction, Vilja AS holds a total of 3,000 shares in AMSC, constituting approximately 0.005% of the Company's shares and votes.

The information contained herein is subject to the disclosure requirements of section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Media contacts:

Pål Magnussen

Chief Executive Officer

+47-24-13-00-04

Morten Bakke

Chief Financial Officer

+47-24-13-00-87

Leigh Jaros

Financial Controller

+1-484-880-3741

