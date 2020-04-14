The B share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq as per 16 April 2020 due to the cancellation of treasury shares. ISIN: DK0010181759 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Carlsberg B ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 118,857,554 shares (DKK 2,377,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,400,000 shares (DKK 88,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 114,457,554 shares (DKK 2,289,151,080) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CARL B ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 1596 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=769424