Mobileum Supports Network Operators and Government Agencies Around the World to Provide Critical COVID-19 Information

Technology and teamwork help protect public safety by keeping wireless subscribers informed on local health advisories

CUPERTINO, California, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of analytics-based roaming, telco security and risk management solutions, is working with leading wireless operators and government agencies across the globe to keep the public informed of the latest COVID-19 health and safety advisories and information.

Government agencies around the world are looking for ways to keep the public informed about the latest updates related to COVID-19. Many of these agencies have created partnerships with wireless service providers, asking them to leverage their technology and networks to help during this critical time. Mobileum, having its technology deployed in most wireless operators, is providing the software tools needed to enable location-based public safety announcements on a massive scale.

Regional authorities are continuously adapting their health, safety and travel advice. Communication service providers can play a critical role in ensuring this information is disseminated to their subscribers over their mobile phones as they enter or leave a location or region. These could range from a "welcome home" message that includes up-to-date information on recent self-isolation regulations, a link to a local government website with more information, or an emergency broadcast about travel restrictions.

"We want government agencies to understand that there are wireless technologies and solutions that can be quickly deployed to protect the public," commented VVR Kishore, Chief of Roaming Business Unit at Mobileum. "As an example, Mobileum's iCampaign solution enables service providers to send messages to their customers across SMS, USSD, Flash, Email, In-App, and RCS. Using geolocation, we can detect and segment subscribers as they travel both domestically and internationally, ensuring that the right messages are sent to the right users. This makes it quick and easy to manage advisory messages which can be automatically triggered when a subscriber enters or leaves a specified location."

For more information on how Mobileum is working to effectively keep the public informed about important health and safety information, please visit our website.

About Mobileum Inc.

Mobileum is a leading provider of analytics solutions for the Telecom industry. More than 750 communications providers rely on the Mobileum Active Intelligence platform to increase roaming revenues, improve network security, minimize fraud and risk, and optimize business operations. With a strong record of innovation, Mobileum is recognized for its ability to extract deep network and customer insights and to convert them into real-time actions that increase revenue, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mobileum has global offices in Argentina, Dubai, Hong Kong, India, Portugal, Singapore and UK. Learn more in www.mobileum.com and follow @MobileumInc on Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089616/Mobileum_Logo.jpg

Useful Contacts:

QUEXOR GROUP INC.

Barbara Henris | bhenris@quexor.com | Mob.: +1-(703)-470-9446

Media & Corporate Communications - Mobileum

Sara Machado | sara.machado@mobileum.com | Mob.: +351-962-018-267

Product Marketing and Analyst Relations - Mobileum

Carlos Marques | Carlos.Marques@mobileum.com | Mob.: +351-939-650-124