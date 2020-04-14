French start-up Solaire Box has raised €1.5 million to back its business supplying wooden houses complete with PV rooftops. The buildings cost €1,700-2,000/m² and feature PV modules made by French firm Systovi. The company plans add to add features such as energy storage systems and carbon-free heating.A French start-up which is offering zero-carbon wooden homes complete with solar rooftops has raised €1.5 million from private and institutional investors in its latest funding round. Solaire Box said new investors included Paris-based venture capital companies Inco and the Inter Invest fund as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...